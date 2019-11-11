Homeland: Carrie's Hazy Memory Gets Grilled in First Teaser for Final Season

RELATED STORIES Homeland Season 8 Delay Caused By 'Ambitious' Production Demands Not 'Missteps,' Says Showtime Boss

Carrie Mathison is (finally) back on the case as Homeland returns for its final season… and hey, where’s she been all this time? Well, she doesn’t exactly know, to be honest.

We get our first look at Season 8 of the Showtime spy thriller (debuting Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c) in a new teaser — which you can watch above — in which Carrie gets interrogated about whether she’s ever conspired with a foreign government. “Are you accusing me of something?” she fires back. But to be fair, her memory has a pretty big hole in it: “I lost seven months of my life,” she confesses in another scene.

Her interrogator knows about that, too, asking her: “How can you be so sure if there’s 180 days of your life you don’t remember?” And in case you forgot where we left off in Season 7: Carrie was held captive in a Russian gulag and released to Saul as a quivering shell of her former self. That confinement without psychiatric drugs apparently took a sledgehammer to her memory… but Saul needs her help in negotiating a peace treaty with the Taliban in Afghanistan in his new role as national security advisor.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Homeland‘s final season, and then hit the comments below to share your first impressions… and Season 8 predictions.