Gossip Girl Reboot Update: Expect 'Non-White Leads,' a 'Lot of Queer Content' and... a Mysterious 'Twist'

HBO Max’s in-the-works Gossip Girl reboot may be set in the same universe as the CW original, but the new series will have a dramatically different (read: more diverse) worldview.

In an interview with Vulture, OG Gossip Girl EP Joshua Safran — who will serve as showrunner on the follow-up — acknowledges, “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show. I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl.”

The new series — which will once again be narrated by Kristen Bell — will right that wrong, Safran promises. “This time around the leads are nonwhite,” he maintains. “There [will also be] a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”

Safran, meanwhile, teases that “there is a twist” at the center of the new series, while also confirming that Gossip Girl 2.0’s new crop of students will similarly attend Constance Billard School for Girls. And it will be set in present day. “It is 12 years, I guess 13 years after the original,” says Safran. “So we are in realtime from the original where we are in the show.”