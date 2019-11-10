The Soup Revival Coming to E! in 2020 — But Who's Hosting? (Watch Promo)

E! has concocted a new recipe for Chat Stew — and it doesn’t include Joel McHale.

The basic cable network announced Sunday that it would revive The Soup in early 2020. The long-running pop culture clip show, which last aired in 2015, will now be hosted by Jade Catta-Preta. The comedian made her debut during a Flashdance-inspired promo that aired as part of the People’s Choice Awards. Watch it below:

Many many years in the making. Blood, sweat, tears and hours of reality tv. So excited to finally share that I’m the new host of @thesouptv!! Coming to E! early next year! #TheSoup pic.twitter.com/2KpSzARYNx — Jade Catta-Preta (@JadeCattaPreta) November 11, 2019

Launched in 1991 as Talk Soup, the series kicked off the careers of hosts Greg Kinnear (1991–95), John Henson (1995–99), Hal Sparks (1999–2000) and Aisha Tyler (2001–02). It was rebooted as The Soup in 2004 with McHale, who presided over the clip show until it was cancelled in December 2015. Then in 2017, the show was essentially revived at Netflix as The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, which brought back fan-favorite characters like Mankini One-Piece Man, but was cancelled after one season.

Catta-Preta, meanwhile, is no stranger to the small screen. She was a series regular on ABC’s short-lived comedy Manhattan Love Story and most recently recurred on Hulu’s Future Man. Additional credits include episodes of 2 Broke Girls, Californication, Life in Pieces, Modern Family and The Office.

Will you tune in to E!’s Soup revival in 2020, or was Joel McHale half the appeal?