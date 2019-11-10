People's Choice Awards: Cole Sprouse, Stranger Things and More TV Winners

The people have spoken. The 45th annual People’s Choice Awards were broadcast Sunday on E!, once again giving fans the power to honor their favorite shows and stars from the past year.
This year’s ceremony included 15 categories dedicated to television; Game of Thrones led the pack with eight nominations, while Riverdale and Stranger Things followed closely with seven nods each.
Read on for a list of every TV winner at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, which we’ll update as the night progresses:
THE SHOW OF 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Game of Thrones
Grey’s Anatomy
Riverdale
Stranger Things — WINNER!
This Is Us
The Walking Dead
WWE Raw
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
Big Little Lies
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Grey’s Anatomy
Riverdale
Stranger Things — WINNER!
This Is Us
The Walking Dead
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Saturday Night Live
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019
Bachelor in Paradise
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER!
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Vanderpump Rules
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent — WINNER!
American Idol
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Challenge
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER!
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER!
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk
Today
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER!
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
THE REALITY STAR OF 2019
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER!
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Orange Is the New Black
Queer Eye
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Umbrella Academy
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019
The 100
Arrow
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
Stranger Things
The Umbrella Academy
Did your favorite shows and stars win big? What were your biggest personal snubs? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.