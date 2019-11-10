People's Choice Awards: Cole Sprouse, Stranger Things and More TV Winners

RELATED STORIES Teen Choice Awards 2019: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones Ties Record and Leads TV Pack; Fleabag, Chernobyl and Mrs. Maisel Win Big

The people have spoken. The 45th annual People’s Choice Awards were broadcast Sunday on E!, once again giving fans the power to honor their favorite shows and stars from the past year.

This year’s ceremony included 15 categories dedicated to television; Game of Thrones led the pack with eight nominations, while Riverdale and Stranger Things followed closely with seven nods each.

Read on for a list of every TV winner at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, which we’ll update as the night progresses:

THE SHOW OF 2019

The Big Bang Theory

Game of Thrones

Grey’s Anatomy

Riverdale

Stranger Things — WINNER!

This Is Us

The Walking Dead

WWE Raw

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

Big Little Lies

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Grey’s Anatomy

Riverdale

Stranger Things — WINNER!

This Is Us

The Walking Dead

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Saturday Night Live

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019

Bachelor in Paradise

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent — WINNER!

American Idol

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Challenge

The Masked Singer

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER!

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER!

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk

Today

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER!

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

THE REALITY STAR OF 2019

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER!

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Orange Is the New Black

Queer Eye

Outlander

Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

The 100

Arrow

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy

Did your favorite shows and stars win big? What were your biggest personal snubs? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.