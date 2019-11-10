One Day at a Time Season 4 Sets Premiere Month at Pop TV

The Alvarez family will make their basic cable debut this spring: One Day at a Time Season 4 is set to premiere in March on Pop TV, it was announced at Sunday’s Vulture Festival. An exact date was not specified.

Pop TV, which is home to critical darling Schitt’s Creek, picked up the former Netflix comedy in June, ordering a 13-episode Season 4 roughly four months after the reboot’s initial cancellation. It marked the first time that a cable network had rescued a cancelled streaming series.

Unlike previous seasons, ODDAT‘s fourth season will roll out on a weekly basis, as to be expected with its move to linear television. As part of the landmark deal, Season 4 will also at some point air as repeats on CBS, following its run on Pop TV. (CBS was the home of the original series that aired over 40 years ago.) Pop also gets linear rights to the first three seasons, to air ahead of and promote Season 4. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” Pop TV president Brad Schwartz said in a previous statement. “If Schitt’s Creek has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

What are your hopes for One Day at a Time‘s fourth season — and its first on Pop TV?