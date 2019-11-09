The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 10

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Kanopy” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find nearly a whopping 27 premieres (including Disney+’s The Mandalorian and new seasons of Rick & Morty and Shameless), nine finales (including American Horror Story) and so much more.

Sunday, Nov. 10

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 5 premiere (Netflix)

6 pm Axios Season 2 finale (HBO)

8 pm The Circus Season 4 finale (Showtime)

8 pm Dublin Murders series premiere (Starz)

8 pm The Durrells in Corfu: What the Durrells Did Next special (PBS)

9 pm The E! People’s Choice Awards (E!)

9 pm Shameless Season 10 premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Back to Life series premiere (Showtime; two episodes)

10 pm Press Season 1 finale (PBS)

11:30 pm Rick & Morty Season 4 premiere (Adult Swim)

Monday, Nov. 11

1 pm Blue’s Clues & You! series premiere (Nickelodeon)

10 pm Catherine the Great miniseries finale (HBO)

Tuesday, Nov. 12 (DISNEY+ LAUNCH)

3 am Encore! series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Forky Asks a Question series premiere (Disney+)

3 am High School Musical: The Musical: The Series series premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Imagineering Story series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

3 am The Lady and the Tramp original movie premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Mandalorian series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Marvel’s Hero Project series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Motherland Season 2 premiere (Sundance Now)

3 am Noelle original movie premiere (Disney+)

3 am The World According to Jeff Goldblum series premiere (Disney+)

9 pm Very Ralph documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Ambitions Season 1B premiere (OWN)

10 pm Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! special (ABC)

10 pm Mr. Mercedes Season 3 finale (Audience) Disney+'s Upcoming Shows

Wednesday, Nov. 13

8 pm The 53rd Annual CMA Awards (ABC)

9 pm The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park docuseries premiere (AMC & SundanceTV)

10 pm American Horror Story Season 9 finale (FX)

10:30 pm Cake Season 1 finale (FXX)

Thursday, Nov. 14

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Episode No. 350 (ABC)

8 pm Floribama Shore Season 3 premiere (MTV)

Friday, Nov. 15

3 am Dollface series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Man in the High Castle final season premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am The Toys That Made Us Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park docuseries finale (AMC & SundanceTV)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 17 finale (HBO)

Saturday, Nov. 16

9 am Sesame Street Season 50 premiere (HBO)

