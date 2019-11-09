Crisis on Infinite Earths: Kevin Smith to Host Arrowverse Aftershow on The CW

Kevin Smith is returning to the Arrowverse, this time in front of the camera. Smith, who has directed several episodes of Greg Berlanti’s superhero dramas, will host a series of aftershows for The CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, the network announced via social media.

According to the announcement, Smith will host two installments of the Crisis aftershow — one after Supergirl‘s episode on Sunday, Dec. 8 (9/8c) and another after The Flash‘s episode on Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9 pm). Peruse the announcement for yourself below:

–

Smith has directed several episodes of Supergirl (2017’s “Supergirl Lives,” “Distant Sun” and “Damage,” as well as 2018’s “Bunker Hill”) and The Flash (2017’s “The Dynamic Duo” and “Graduation Day,” as well as 2019’s “Our Perfect Strangers”), but this is the first time his efforts in the Arrowverse involve on-camera participation. This also marks a first for The CW, which has never before aired an aftershow for any of its series.

Here’s a full breakdown of when the five Crisis episodes will air:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 pm (special time)

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

It’s not yet known whether Smith will also host the aftershow when Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow‘s episodes air in January.

Will you be tuning in? And what are your hopes for The CW’s latest Crisis? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.