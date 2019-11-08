TVLine Items: Halo Taps Penny Dreadful Alum, Legacies Promotion and More

It’s “game on!” for Penny Dreadful vet Danny Sapani: The actor, who played Sembene on the aforementioned drama, has joined Showtime’s series adaptation of the iconic Xbox Halo videogame franchise.

Sapani will take on the series-regular role of Captain Jacob Keyes, a war hero and caring father who finds that working alongside his daughter and his ex-wife is usually the cause of conflict rather than comfort.

Additionally, Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley) has been cast as Makee, an orphaned human who was raised by the alien Covenant and shares their contempt for humanity. Olive Gray (Pure, EastEnders), meanwhile, will portray Dr. Miranda Keyes, a brilliant UNSC Commander who is dedicated to understanding the technology, language and culture of the Covenant.

* Legacies has promoted Chris Lee, who plays vampire Kaleb, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Rachel Keller (Legion) has joined the second installment of USA Network’s Dirty John anthology, titled The Betty Broderick Story, as a series regular, per Deadline. Additionally, Emily Bergl (Shameless), Lena Georgas (Westworld), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale) and Chris Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) will recur.

* AMC has renewed Eli Roth’s History of Horror for Season 2, which will also be available on the horror streaming service Shudder.

* USA Network’s new drama Dare Me, based on Megan Abbott’s novel of the same name, will premiere Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10/9c. Watch a trailer for the series, which explores teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town:

* Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, a six-episode sketch series from Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, will debut Friday, Dec. 6 on Netflix. Watch the first sketch below:

