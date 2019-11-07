Tyler Perry's The Oval Scores Spinoff About Religious Sex Cult on BET+

RELATED STORIES BET White House Drama The Oval Is Tyler Perry's Most Insane Creation Yet

After just three airings, Tyler Perry‘s The Oval has proven such a success for BET that the network has ordered a spinoff for its streaming service, our sister publication Variety reports — and even faithful fans of the over-the-top series may be surprised by which storyline the new show will focus on.

The spinoff, titled Ruthless, will follow the exploits of cult member Ruth (Melissa L. Williams), “as she’s forced to play nice with a scandalous religious cult of powerful sex-crazed fanatics in the hopes of freeing herself and her daughter,” according to the official logline.

Ruthless‘ cast includes several names that should be familiar to longtime viewers of Perry’s work: Stephanie Charles (The Paynes), Anthony Bless (Sistas) and Bobbi Baker James (House of Payne). Additional stars include Matt Cedeno (Power), Lenny Thomas (The Blacklist), Yvonne Senat Jones (The Bobby Brown Story), Baadja-Lyne Odums (This Is Us), Jaime Callica (UnREAL), Nirine S. Brown (Broadway’s Wicked), Blue Kimble (Being Mary Jane) and Herve Clermont (One Life To Live).

BET+ has also given a series order to Perry’s Bruh, which follows “a group of 30-something black men as they explore the world of dating, careers and friendship in a present-day society.” The cast of Bruh includes Barry Brewer (Games People Play), Mahdi Cocci (The Gifted), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Monti Washington (Games People Play), Chandra Currelley (Madea’s Big Happy Family), Candice Renee (BODIED), and Alyssa Goss (The Bobby Brown Story).

“I’m so grateful for the millions of fans who have been watching the new shows on BET,” Perry said in a statement. “And this is only the beginning. I’m excited to bring these two new dynamic series to the BET Plus family and continue to tell stories of high stakes drama with emerging talent.”

Are you watching The Oval? If so, will you check out Ruthless on BET+? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.