Legacies: Chris Wood to Appear as Vampire Diaries' Kai Parker in Season 2

Chris Wood is finally making his long-awaited return to Mystic Falls. The actor, who played fan-favorite baddie Kai Parker in several seasons of The Vampire Diaries, will guest-star in Episode 12 of Legacies‘ second season, EW reports.

TVLine spoke with series creator Julie Plec earlier this season, following a brief mention of Kai on the show, about the possibility of Wood showing his face on Legacies.

“It’s definitely not the last we’ve heard of him,” Plec told us at the time. “We’ll keep laying little Kai Parker Easter eggs, because he is a massive part of the twins’ backstory and mythology, which is something we plan on telling stories from for the entire series. While I know we’ll never be able to get Chris Wood back for an entire series, it’s certainly fun to keep him alive in the hopes that we’ll get to see him in small doses over the course of the run of the show.”

Wood joins a growing list of actors to reprise their roles from previous shows on Legacies. Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan) recurred throughout Season 1 as Mystic Falls’ new sheriff, while Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert) and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (Josette Laughlin) also made guest appearances. Additionally, Riley Voelkel (Freya Mikaelson) will show up later this month when she receives a “surprise visit” from one of the Salvatore School students.

