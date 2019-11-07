TVLine Items: Genius Casts Aretha's Dad, GoT Vet Joins Killing Eve and More

Courtney B. Vance will play father to a music icon in the Aretha Franklin installment of National Geographic’s anthology series Genius.

Vance, who won an Emmy Award for playing defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, will take on the role of C.L. Franklin, an influential reverend and civil rights activist known as the “Million Dollar Voice.” C.L. and his daughter Aretha (portrayed as an adult by Harriet‘s Cynthia Erivo) shared a close but fraught relationship as he supported her throughout her career.

Genius: Aretha is slated to premiere next spring.

* Killing Eve Season 3 has cast the following actors in undisclosed roles, per EW.com: Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones‘ Yara Greyjoy), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

* Cosmos: Possible Words, which was previously delayed due to a sexual misconduct investigation into host Neil deGrasse Tyson, will now premiere Monday, March 9, 2020 on NatGeo. The 13-episode docuseries will also air on Fox in summer 2020.

* The Jim Jefferies Show has been cancelled at Comedy Central after three seasons, The Wrap reports. The final episode is set to air on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

* Zoe Saldana and Reese Witherspoon are executive-producing a Netflix limited series based on Tembi Locke’s memoir From Scratch, starring Saldana as “an American woman [who] falls in love while studying abroad and then attempts to build a life with [the man] back home.”

* Tiffany Haddish’s Netflix comedy special Black Mitzvah will debut Tuesday, Dec. 3:

