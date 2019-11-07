American Housewife, Bless This Mess Score Full-Season Orders at ABC

RELATED STORIES Stumptown, The Rookie, mixed-ish Snag Full-Season Pickups at ABC

ABC wants to see more of two of its veteran comedies: The Alphabet network just handed full-season orders to American Housewife and Bless This Mess, TVLine has learned.

The orders amount to six additional episodes for each show. American Housewife, currently airing its fourth season Fridays at 8/7c, stars Katy Mixon as mom Katie Otto, with Diedrich Bader co-starring as Katie’s husband Greg. Bless This Mess, currently airing its sophomore season Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c, stars Lake Bell and Dax Shepard as a married couple who move from New York to a farm in Nebraska.

“Bless This Mess has quickly become a fan favorite, due in large part to the expert wit of co-creators Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, and our incredibly talented and charismatic cast,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “Sarah Dunn created something special with hit comedy American Housewife, and the Otto family continues to entertain on a level that is relatable and hilarious… These are two of the funniest, sharpest fish-out-of-water comedies on television. We’re proud of their incredible creative teams and look forward to keeping viewers laughing this season.”

