Little Mermaid Live! Videos: Watch Queen Latifah's 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and Other Big Numbers

From Queen Latifah’s vicious vocals to that polarizing Flounder puppet, The Little Mermaid Live! was all anyone could tweet about on Tuesday night.

Whether you missed out on the action, or you’d simply like to take a second dip, ABC has released videos of the night’s biggest numbers, from Ariel’s iconic ballad to Sebastian’s pro-ocean propaganda anthem.

Only five of the 12 performances have been uploaded, but if you’d like to see the rest, The Little Mermaid Live! is available to watch through ABC on Demand. Check ’em out below:

“FATHOMS BELOW” | Prince Eric (Graham Phillips) and his motley crew of singing, dancing sailors opened the show with a performance of everyone’s favorite expositional sea shanty. Watch:

“PART OF YOUR WORLD” | Ariel (Auli’i Cravalho) made quite a splash with this high-flying, high-belting song about her desire to live in the human world. As for Flounder… let’s just agree to look the other way. Watch:

“UNDER THE SEA” | This Academy Award-winning jam was converted into a duet, with Sebastian (Shaggy) allowing Ariel to share the spotlight. Watch:

“POOR UNFORTUNATE SOULS” | Easily the best moment of the night, Queen Latifah had us fully under her spell with this perfect take on Ursula’s legendary number. Watch:

“LES POISSONS” | John Stamos showed us a very different side of himself by channeling the knife-wielding, crab-cooking Chef Louis. Watch:

Hit PLAY on the videos above to see every performance from The Little Mermaid Live!, then drop a comment with your favorite(s) below.