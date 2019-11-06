Supernatural Sneak Peek: Dean and Sam Cope With Rowena's Death

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Boss Talks Sam's Troubling Visions

Sam Winchester is having a difficult time dealing with foe-turned-ally Rowena’s death in TVLine’s exclusive Supernatural sneak peek — or is something else entirely troubling him?

In the above scene from this Thursday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), a groggy Sam claims that “weird dreams” have invaded his sleep after Dean asks if he had a rough night. But the elder brother isn’t buying the explanation. “The past few days, you’ve barely come out of your room,” Dean notes. When Sam doesn’t respond, even though he’s clearly going through something, Dean continues, “I get it, OK?”

“Rowena knew what she was getting herself into,” Dean adds. “She knew what needed to be done.”

“It doesn’t make it any easier,” Sam replies.

With all of the loss the brothers have been dealt recently — remember, it wasn’t that long ago that they also watched Jack die — it’s understandable that Sam isn’t coping so well. But could his “weird dreams” comment actually be about the visions he experienced in the season opener? “As they keep happening more and more, I think it’s going to dawn on [Sam that] this may be more than just PTSD,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine.

Elsewhere in the episode, which was directed by star Jensen Ackles, “Sam and Dean investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another” at a school, per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above to watch the video, which also includes plenty of jokes about vegan bacon and “man meat,” then hit the comments with your theories about what’s going on with Sam.