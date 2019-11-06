Stranger Things Season 3 Blooper Reel Reveals the Funniest Word Ever and Introduces a Colorful New Pop Duo

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Poised to Add Four New Characters in Season 4

Stranger Things Poised to Add Four New Characters in Season 4 Stranger Things Renewed for Season 4 — Teaser Video Confirms [Spoiler]

Prepare to LOL: In honor of Stranger Things Day — aka November 6, the anniversary of Will Byers’ 1983 disappearance — Netflix is releasing blooper reels from Seasons 1-3 of the Duffer Brothers’ genre-bending smash. And it’s not an exaggeration to say that they’re “mall” that.

In the first video, comprised of Season 3 outtakes and ad libs, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Sadie Sink (Max) form a rain-soaked girl group that might give you an unexpected hankering for a burger; Noah Schnapp (Will) ushers in a new day, one that even he is surprised to hear is “a day full of girls”; and David Harbour (Hopper) discovers that an incredibly common word is uncommonly hard to say with a straight face. Also included are magnificently malfunctioning props, a dance break (to the tune of Phil Collins’ “Sussudio,” if I’m not mistaken) and footage that reveals which supporting player was a cumbersome dummy on the set.

Back in September, Netflix renewed the show for Season 4. More recently, TVLine reported that that season would likely be eight episodes long and would include four new recurring characters, among them a metalhead, a jock and a stoner in the Jeff Spicoli mold.

Press PLAY on the video above to check out the bloopers, then hit the comments with your favorite part.