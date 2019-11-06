SEAL Team Sneak Peek: Compound Cease-Fire Doesn't Sound Good to Clay

RELATED STORIES S.W.A.T. Stages Criminal Minds Reunion

The SEAL Team doesn’t like what it hears in this exclusive sneak peek from Part 2 of the “All Along the Watchtower” nail-biter.

When last we tuned into the CBS action-drama (Wednesdays at 9/8c), U.S. Ambassador Nicole Marsden (played by guest star Khandi Alexander) had asked Bravo Team to accompany her as she sought to broker peace between two Yemeni tribes. But what was to be, at best, a routine diplomatic mission pretty literally exploded, when her sitdown with one of the tribes’ Imams was interrupted by a rival tribe’s all-out, heavily armed assault on the dignitary compound.

Worse, when Bravo hurried the assorted dignitaries toward vehicles with which to attempt a retreat, incoming mortar fire ruined their rides, keeping everyone pinned down inside the compound.

In the sneak peek above, Clay (played by Max Thieriot), newbie Vic Lopez (Lucca De Oliveira) et al are on the compound rooftop, ready to re-engage with the enemy combatants when… something unusual happens. Press play to hear what Clay hears, and see why it has him gravely concerned.

