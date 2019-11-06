TVLine Items: Parenthood Reunion, Grey's Vet Joins Comey Mini and More

The Bravermans are reuniting! The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 4-7 in Austin, Texas, will host a Parenthood script reading and panel discussion.

Scheduled to attend are creator Jason Katims, writer/executive producer David Hudgins, and stars Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman and Craig T. Nelson. More participants will be announced at a later date.

Next year’s ATX will also feature a Justified writers’ room reunion and an Oz retrospective.

* T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) has joined CBS Studios’ forthcoming limited series based on James Comey’s bestselling book, A Higher Loyalty, playing former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Scott McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) has been cast as former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, while William Sadler (Power, Roswell) will portray former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

* CBS has ordered the sports comedy entertainment series Game On!, based on the long-running, BAFTA-winning UK program A League of Their Own. Keegan-Michael Key will host, with Bobby Lee (MADtv) and writer Ian Karmel (The Late Late Show With James Corden) as comedian panelists. Tennis champion Venus Williams and New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will serve as captains as their two teams are pitted in a series of physical challenges and have their sports-related knowledge tested with trivia questions.

* Disney+ has ordered the kids’ game show The Big Fib, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Deadline reports. In the program, based on the Gen-Z Media podcast Pants on Fire, two grown-ups claim to be experts on a topic and a kid contestant must then try to figure out which one is fibbing.

* Daniel Cudmore (Siren, the X-Men movies) will recur in Hulu’s upcoming Marvel series Helstrom, per Deadline. The show follows siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom, who are the children of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Cudmore will play Keith Spivey, a nurse at St. Teresa’s where Daimon and Ana’s mother has been institutionalized for the last 20 years.

