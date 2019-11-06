Female-Led Kung Fu Redo Eyed at CW

If you’re feeling Kung Fu redo déjà vu, it’s for a good reason. A female-led reboot of the 1970s series that starred David Carradine is now in development at The CW… more than two years after a female-led reboot landed a put pilot commitment at Fox.

The original Kung Fu starred Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who traveled through the American Old West armed only with his spiritual training and his skill in martial arts, as he sought out his half-brother Danny. This new take follows a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice — all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide

Blindspot EP Christina M. Kim will pen the reboot and serve as an executive producer alongside Blindspot creator Martin Gero and Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

(The version developed for Fox, written by Arrow vet Wendy Mericle and also EP’d by Berlanti, followed Lucy Chang, a Buddhist monk and kung fu master who travels through 1950s America searching for the man who stole her child years earlier.)

Earlier this fall, The CW put in development a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki.

As we seem to ask most every day: How do you like this reboot idea?