Ratings: The Neighborhood Hits a High Note, The Voice and 9-1-1 Top Night

Just shy of six million total viewers RSVP’d for The Neighborhood‘s vow renewal ceremony on Monday night, marking a season high for the CBS sophomore. In the demo, meanwhile, the sitcom held steady with a 0.9 rating (its season high in that measure).

Continuing the Eye’s night, Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.7), All Rise (5.1 mil/0.6) and Bull (5.7 mil/0.6) all dippeed a tenth in the demo, with the latter also hitting a series low in total audience. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7.8 mil/1.3) and Bluff City Law (3.4 mil/0.5) both held steady in the demo week-to-week while dropping a few eyeballs.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6 mil/1.3) and Prodigal Son (3.2 mil/0.7) both were steady,

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, repeats of All American and Black Lightning averaged about 750K and a 0.2.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (6.9 mil/1.0) and The Good Doctor (5.9 mil/0.9) are currently both up in both measures.

