Riverdale Video: Veronica Confronts Her Dad Hiram in a Fiery Jailhouse Chat

Something tells us the Lodges aren’t making plans to spend a cozy Thanksgiving together. (For one thing, several of them are behind bars.)

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at this Wednesday’s Riverdale (The CW, 8/7c), and in it, Veronica unloads on her imprisoned dad Hiram for getting poor old Pop Tate involved in his upcoming trial: “Just when I thought you couldn’t go any lower, you prove me wrong, Daddy.” But Hiram defends himself, reminding his daughter that she can keep Pop out of this whole mess if she’ll agree to tell the feds she framed him. That gets a quick “hard pass” from Ronnie, though.

And just to make things even more sinister, Hiram asks Veronica to “tell your mom good luck on her case. I’ll be rooting for her.” Yeah, we don’t believe that for a second, do we?

This week’s episode, entitled “Witness for the Prosecution,” sees Veronica caught between Hiram and Hermione as they both go on trial, and she “grapples with what the future holds for her family,” per the official description. Plus, Vida‘s Mishel Prada joins the cast as Veronica’s older sister Hermosa Lodge, “Betty and Kevin join the Junior FBI Training Program, and Jughead learns some surprising information about his family history.”

Press PLAY above for a Riverdale first look, and then hit the comments and tell us: What does Hiram have up his sleeve this time?