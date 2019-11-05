Ellen to Surprise People With Holiday Giveaways in 3-Night NBC Special

RELATED STORIES The Voice Recap: Whose Knockouts Wound Up Being Their Swan Songs? -- Plus, How the Playoffs Will Play Out

Ellen DeGeneres is taking a recurring gift-giving bit from her daytime talker and supersizing it, for a series of NBC holiday specials.

NBC has announced that Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways will air on three consecutive evenings — Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Thursday, Dec. 12 — airing an hour each night at 8/7c.

In the series of specials, DeGeneres — along with an celebrity friends such as Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Teigen — will go to “great lengths” to deliver “heartwarming” and “incredible gifts to unsuspecting people” in their homes, workplace, and in her studio audience.

“This show is something incredibly special. We took a little bit of what we do on my daytime show and we went a million times farther with it,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we give away and how we change lives. All I can say is: Get a hanky, and get it now.”

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways will thus join NBC’s “Oh, What Fun” holiday lineup this season, alongside such annual specials such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller Center.