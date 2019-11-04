The Orville Season 3 on Hulu Adds Grand Hotel's Anne Winters to Cast

RELATED STORIES Reprisal Trailer: Abigail Spencer Aims to 'Tie Up Some Loose Ends' in Hulu Thriller

The Orville may not be resuming its mission for another year or so, but it’s busy shoring up the cast for its third season, which moved from Fox to Hulu.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Anne Winters of ABC’s one-and-done Grand Hotel has boarded the space adventure series in the role of Charly Burke; no other character details have been released.

The Seth MacFarlane-led series’ move to Hulu was announced in July at the San Diego Comic-Con, as was the fact that it won’t debut until late 2020, due to the demands of production.

Explaining the move, MacFarlane said, “The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television… and Fox [network], which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years. My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show. It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long.”

In addition to her run as Grand Hotel‘s Ingrid, Winters’ previous TV credits also include 13 Reasons Why, Tyrant, The Fosters and Wicked City.