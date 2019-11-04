TVLine Items: Shrill Premiere Date, Haven Vet Gets Charmed and More

That sound you hear is Shrill… announcing when Season 2 will premiere. The Hulu comedy, starring SNL‘s Aidy Bryant, will return with eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 24.

The new season begins with Bryant’s Annie “feeling pretty good” after facing her demons, including her mom, her boss and her troll, per the official synopsis. “She also has her boyfriend Ryan by her side. But the high doesn’t last long. … This season Annie is no longer the doormat she once was, but it’s not as easy as she thought to get what she always imagined she wanted.”

Hulu also released the above first-look photo from Season 2.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Charmed has tapped Eric Balfour (Haven) to recur during Season 2 as Julian, a tech guru-turned-social activist who forms a bond with one of the sisters, Deadline reports.

* Billy Magnussen (Tell Me a Story, Maniac) will star opposite Cristin Milioti in HBO Max’s upcoming comedy series Made for Love, about a woman (Milioti) who tries to escape a suffocating marriage — until she realizes her tech billionaire husband (Magnussen) has implanted a revolutionary tracking device, the Made for Love, in her brain, per Deadline.

* Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award at the Jan. 5 ceremony, airing live on NBC.

* Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Dennis Quaid-fronted comedy series Merry Happy Whatever, debuting Thursday, Nov. 28:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?