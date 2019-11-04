Ratings: NCIS: LA Eyes Season Lows, Funniest Videos Hits Season Highs

CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday drew 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, pending possible adjustment due to an ever-so-slightly delayed start — but currently down 10 percent and a tenth to mark season lows.

Bookending the high-octane drama, God Friended Me (6.6 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (4.2 mil/0.4) both added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football is up about 17 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

THE CW | Batwoman (1.16 mil/0.3) and Supergirl (811K/0.2) each dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo for a respective third and second consecutive week.

ABC | AFV (5.5 mil/0.9) returned to season highs, after taking a week off. Kids Say the Darnedest Things (4.1 mil/0.6), Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.5 mil/0.5) all added audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | The numbers look like this: The Simpsons (2 mil/0.8), Bless the Harts (1.3 mil/0.5), Bob’s Burgers (1.5 mil/0.6) and Family Guy (1.6 mil/0.6).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.