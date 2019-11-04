Law & Order: SVU Promotes New Detective to Series Regular

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Video: 'Dejik'? 'Malaysia'? Whatever You Call It, Randall Is Determined to Shut. It. Down.

Congratulations are in order for Law & Order: SVU‘s newest recruit. Jamie Gray Hyder has been promoted to series regular for the NBC procedural’s current season, TVLine has confirmed.

Hyder’s character, a former Vice officer named Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin, made her first appearance in SVU‘s Season 21 premiere, which found her going undercover as an aspiring actress to expose a movie mogul accused of rape. She then transferred to the Special Victims Unit, where she now works as a detective.

SVU‘s newest series regular broke the news herself on Monday, tweeting, “It’s official, folks! Kat Azar-Tamin (and myself) have been upgraded to a series regular on [SVU]. Couldn’t ask for a better boss (on screen & off!) or a better group of people to work [with] every day. Thank you [Wolf Entertainment] for trusting me [with] this historic show.”

Hyder joins current series regulars Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola and Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 10/9c. Your thoughts on Hyder’s promotion? The show’s 21st season thus far? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.