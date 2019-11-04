Kacey Musgraves to Headline Amazon's First Holiday Special — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Modern Love Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Fans of Kacey Musgraves must be on the “nice” list this year, because they’re getting a very early Christmas present.

Amazon is teaming with the Grammy-winning singer for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which will mark the streamer’s first-ever holiday special, TVLine has learned.

Premiering on Friday, Nov. 29, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will find the country artist paying tribute to holiday specials of the past, while “also reinventing just what a Christmas special can be, with a magically modern twist,” the logline reads. Musgraves will perform both classic and original holiday songs throughout the special, which will be narrated by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

A few famous faces will join Musgraves for her performances, including SNL‘s Fred Armisen on “Silent Night,” pop singer Camila Cabello on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and The Late Late Show host James Corden on “Let It Snow,” among others. The Radio City Rockettes and model Kendall Jenner will also make appearances.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

