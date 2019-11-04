Team Palladino Pay Tribute to 'Completely Unique' Gilmore Girls and Mrs. Maisel Actor Brian Tarantina

RELATED STORIES Mrs. Maisel Actor Brian Tarantina Dead at 60: Rachel Brosnahan Remembers 'All Around Golden F--king Weirdo'

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are fondly remembering their decades-plus relationship with Gilmore Girls/Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vet Brian Tarantina in the wake of the actor’s death over the weekend at age 60.

“For over twenty five years, Brian Tarantina has been in our lives,” the Gilmore/Maisel EPs said in a statement. “He was in Amy’s first pilot [the Rosanna Arquette-led Daisy and Chess]. And he’s been in every significant thing we’ve done since. He came in with that voice and that timing and he made every scene better. And weirder. Every moment was completely unique. You can’t describe a guy like Brian, you just had to be there. And lucky for us, we were. We love him and will forever miss him.”

In addition to playing Gaslight comedy club emcee Jackie on Mrs. Maisel, Tarantina appeared in several episodes of Gilmore Girls (including the recent-ish Netflix revival) as newsstand owner Bootsy.

A cause of death is currently unknown, but a rep for Tarantina told People.com that “Brian had been ill lately,” adding, “He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue.” TMZ, meanwhile, is reporting that Tarantina died of a drug overdose.

Mrs. Maisel‘s titular star, Rachel Brosnahan, paid tribute to Tarantina on Sunday. “So deeply sad to hear about the passing of Brian Tarantina,” Brosnahan lamented on social media. “He was hilarious and talented and kind and an all around golden fucking weirdo. Our family of weirds won’t be the same without him.”