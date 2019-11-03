Kristen Stewart Hosts SNL: Watch Video of the Best & Worst Sketches

RELATED STORIES SNL Cold Open: Elizabeth Warren Explains Medicare for All, Zings Biden and Beto

Kristen Stewart’s previous Saturday Night Live hosting stint is best remembered for an accidental F-bomb — but it was also a great episode. The inadvertent cussing came during one of the better monologues in recent years, in which the Twilight star called out President Trump for a series of tweets about her former romance with Robert Pattinson. Then, of course, came that classic Totino’s ad. The episode would ultimately earn an average TVLine reader grade of “A-,” and rank as the third-best installment of Season 42 (trailing only memorable outings headlined by Tom Hanks and Dave Chappelle).

Stewart returned to Studio 8H this weekend in support of the new Charlie’s Angels, and I was genuinely looking forward to seeing her again. Unfortunately, Stewart didn’t seem excited to be back, and that reflected in her delivery throughout the night. And the writing was also less sharp this time around.

BEST: DUOLINGO FOR TALKING TO CHILDREN

This commercial parody played well to Stewart’s “brand,” which can best be described as being in a perpetual state of discomfort. Meanwhile, the product itself — an app that teaches you how to talk to kids, just as your friends and coworkers start having them — was genuinely clever (and something that this recapper could definitely use).

BEST: NEW PAINT

The concept here seemed to be “What if a paint commercial, but done as a Tennessee Williams play?” Kudos to Aidy Bryant for single-handedly saving what would have been a “Worst” pick if it aired during a better episode. Her delivery of the line, “Look at the colour of his eyes!” was especially great, and earned the only big laugh of the night.

HONORABLE MENTION: CORPORATE NIGHTMARE SONG

This had all the energy of a Lonely Island digital short from the mid-2000s, but wasn’t anywhere near as good as, say, “Like a Boss.” The production was solid, but it wasn’t especially funny, and I really could’ve done without seeing Kyle Mooney rip out his lip piercing.

WORST: HUNGRY JURY

After half-expecting this ghastly (or should I say gassy?) sketch to morph into an ad for Tums, we instead saw an indecisive jury’s growling stomachs prompt a sing-along of Ginuwine’s “Pony.” Everyone involved look as though they knew they had a total dud on their hands.

WORST: A PROPOSITION

Not even the reveal of Bowen Yang as “Little Pig Boy” could save the second-to-last sketch, which was most impacted by Stewart’s low-energy performance. I was hoping this was going to go the route of the aforementioned Totino’s ad, but the Ego Nwodim character never did find Stewart’s pansexual club-goer quite as intoxicating as Vanessa Bayer found Sabine.

What were your favorite sketches this week? And what missed the mark? Watch all of the highlights (and lowlights) above, then grade the episode in our poll.