The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 3

'The End of the F***ing World' Season 2 (Courtesy of Channel 4)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “ReachTV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find nearly a dozen premieres (including His Dark Materials and Season 2 of The End of the F***king World), a pair of series finales (The Affair and Captain Holt’s beloved Durrells in Corfu) and so much more.

Sunday, Nov. 3

8 pm The Durrells in Corfu series finale (PBS)

8 pm Power fall finale (Starz)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm The Affair series finale (Showtime)

9 pm 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV)

Monday, Nov. 4

9 pm His Dark Materials series premiere (HBO)

Tuesday, Nov. 5

3 am The End of the F***ing World Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby stand-up comedy special premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

10 pm Greenleaf Season 4 finale (OWN)

10 pm Mayans M.C. Season 2 finale (FX)

10 pm Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 5 premiere (NatGeo)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

8 pm The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1 finale (WGN America)

Thursday, Nov. 7

3 am Bigger Season 1 finale (BET+)

10 pm The Carbonaro Effect Season 8 premiere (truTV)

10 pm Conan With Borders: Ghana special (TBS)

Friday, Nov. 8

3 am The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2 premiere (Netflix)

3 am Green Eggs and Ham series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am High School Musical: The Musical: The Series sneak preview (ABC, Disney Channel & Freeform) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Saturday, Nov. 9

7 pm Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration special (HBO)

9 pm Blue Planet Now docuseries premiere (BBC America)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?