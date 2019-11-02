Rudy Boesch, Survivor Contestant and Retired Navy SEAL, Dead at 91

Rudy Boesch, a retired United States Navy SEAL who competed in two seasons of CBS’ Survivor, has died at age 91 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease, People reports.

Boesch was 72 years old when he began his Survivor career on the reality competition series’ very first season (aka Survivor: Borneo) in 2000. Despite being significantly older than his fellow competitors, Boesch proved that age isn’t everything, ultimately finishing in third place behind Kelly Wiglesworth and Richard Hatch.

He returned to the world of Survivor in the show’s eighth season, Survivor: All-Stars, in 2004. Contrary to the success he found during his first voyage, Boesch was the second castaway to be voted off that year.

Born Rudolph Ernst Boesch in Rochester, N.Y., in 1928, he was just 17 years old when he entered the Navy, kicking off a 45-year career of continuous service. He eventually retired from the Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer in 1990.

Hatch paid tribute to his fellow former castaway on Twitter:

Ours was an interesting bond, Dear Rudy! You and I helped open minds and undermine predjudces. While your time here has passed, you will remain loved and iconic, dear friend! — Richard Hatch (@HatchRichard) November 2, 2019

Boesch joins a number of former Survivor contestants who have passed away, a list that includes Caleb Bankston (Survivor: Blood vs. Water), B.B. Andersen (Survivor: Borneo), Dan Kay (Survivor: Gabon), Ashley Massaro (Survivor: China) and Jenn Lyon (Survivor: Palau).

He is survived by his three daughters. How will you remember Boesch? Drop a comment with your memories of the Survivor icon below.