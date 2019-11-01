Matthew Rhys Is Perry Mason in the First Photo From HBO's Limited Series

RELATED STORIES House of the Dragon: 5 Reasons We Can't Wait for HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel Series

House of the Dragon: 5 Reasons We Can't Wait for HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel Series Game of Thrones Spinoff Shock: HBO Passes on 'Troubled' Prequel Project

The 1930s look good on Matthew Rhys.

HBO has released the first photo from Perry Mason, its upcoming limited series starring Americans alum Rhys as the titular criminal defense lawyer.

Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason takes place in 1931 Los Angeles, a city that is booming while the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression. Perry Mason, meanwhile, is living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. But when the case of the decade breaks down Mason’s door, his “relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and, just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself,” per the project’s official logline.

In the photo below, Rhys’ title character seems to have a lot on his mind (which makes sense, given that plot description).

Rhys’ co-stars include Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as powerful preacher Sister Alice and John Lithgow (The Crown) as E.B. Jonathan, an attorney and Mason’s semi-regular employer. Chris Chalk (Gotham), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), Nate Corddry (Mom), Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South), Jefferson Mays (I Am the Night), Gayle Rankin (GLOW) and Lili Taylor (American Crime) round out the cast.

Perry Mason will debut on HBO sometime in 2020. Scroll down to see the drama’s first photo: