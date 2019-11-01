Halloween Ratings: #TGIT Dramas Go Low, While Four NBC Shows Rise

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy delivered 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating on Halloween night, slipping to new series lows. A Million Little Things (4.1 mil/0.7) similarly tied its own demo low and drew its smallest Thursday audience thus far, while How to Get Away With Murder (2.23 mil/0.4) matched its demo low and equaled its second smallest audience. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The news was far better over on NBC, where Perfect Harmony (2.5 mil/0.5), The Good Place (2.3 mil/0.7), Will & Grace (2.6 mil/0.6) and SVU (3.9 mil/0.7) all rose a tenth in the demo. Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (3.1 mil/0.7) was down a tenth in the demo. Also of note, all five NBC programs grew in audience week-to-week.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage (10.3 mil/2.9) was up a tick from last week’s fast nationals…. and CBS’ first Young Sheldon rerun of the night delivered Thursday’s biggest non-sports audience, with 5.8 million viewers.

