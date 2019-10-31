TVLine Items: Leslie Mann in The Power, Sean Bean Joins Snowpiercer and More

Leslie Mann (Knocked Up) has found The Power, with a role in Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the 2016 science fiction novel by Naomi Alderman, about a world in which all teenage girls develop the ability to electrocute people at will.

Mann will play the charming and ambitious mayor of Seattle, Margot Cleary-Lopez.

The series hails from an all-female team of writers, led by creator/executive producer Alderman (Disobedience) and Emmy-winning director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) has joined TNT’s Snowpiercer as a series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. No details are available for his character.

* Dave Franco (Easy, 21 Jump Street) will star in the Quibi comedy The Now, from producers/directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly, per Deadline. He will play a man who realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future, and just live in [see series title].

* The 21st annual A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel will air Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9/8c on CBS. The special will feature performances from Menzel’s new Christmas album — Adam Lambert, NE-YO and Kelly Rowland will also sing — as well as stories about adoption from foster care.

* The ABC variety special Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will air Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8 pm.

* Showtime has released a trailer for Work in Progress, a new comedy series created by Chicago improv mainstays Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, and co-written by Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix, Sense8):

