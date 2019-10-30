The End of the F***ing World Season 2 Trailer: Is [Spoiler] Dead or Alive?

RELATED STORIES Peak TV Treasure: Netflix's The End of the F***ing World

The first full-length trailer for The End of the F***ing World Season 2 contains nary a line of dialogue. It also doesn’t reveal whether James (played by Alex Lawther) is dead or alive — though the odds are certainly not in his favor.

Premiering on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the eight-episode follow-up to the acclaimed UK import (which TVLine named the second-best comedy of 2018) picks up two years later, with Jessica Barden’s Alyssa “dealing with the fallout of the events” of Season 1.

The above video features Alyssa in a wedding dress, though she doesn’t look particularly happy. This may or may not have something to do with James’ fate. The only new footage that features Lawther’s character sees him bleeding out on the beach they visited in the Season 1 finale. Later, we see a bullet with his name carved into it.

In addition to Barden, the Season 2 cast includes Naomi Ackie (Star Wars IX, Lady Macbeth) as Bonnie, an outsider with a troubled past… and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

Charlie Covell returned to write Season 2 of The End of the F***ing World, which is inspired by characters from the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us whether you think James is dead or alive.