TVLine Items: Will Arnett to Host LEGO Masters, West Wing Reunion and More

Will Arnett is getting his blocks on: The actor will host Fox’s new unscripted competition series LEGO Masters, on which he also serves as an executive producer.

Based on the UK format of the same name, the program pits pairs of LEGO enthusiasts in brick-building challenges until one is crowned LEGO Masters. It premieres Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9/8c.

Arnett has become somewhat synonymous with the building blocks as the voice of LEGO Batman in the LEGO Movie franchise.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The West Wing co-stars Bradley Whitford and Joshua Malina will reunite on the former’s NBC comedy Perfect Harmony when Malina guest-stars as a judge of the Conley Fork’s Finest pageant, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu’s gender-flipped reimagining of the book/film High Fidelity, starring Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies), will premiere with all 10 episodes on Friday, Feb. 14.

* Creepshow has been renewed for Season 2 at the AMC streaming service Shudder. The news comes ahead of its Season 1 finale on Oct. 31.

* The sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves, which was originally ordered to series at TNT, is moving to the upcoming streaming service HBO Max. Starring Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and directed by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner), the series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

* Netflix has greenlit the holiday movie sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens as three lookalikes:

Vanessa Hudgens returns as star & producer for "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne & hits a rough patch with Kevin so it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike — party girl Fiona — foils their plans pic.twitter.com/2V3jNnwVuo — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 29, 2019

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?