John Stamos to Star in David E. Kelley Dramedy Big Shot for Disney+

RELATED STORIES Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled? Lizzie McGuire Revival Welcomes Back 3 Original Cast Members -- First Photo

It’s now official: John Stamos is a Big Shot.

The TV vet (Fuller House, ER) has been tapped to headline the 10-episode Disney+ dramedy from David E. Kelley. The series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Kelley will write Big Shot with his former Crazy Ones collaborator Dean Lorey, and the pair will serve as EPs alongside Brad Garrett (who pitched the idea to Kelley) and Bill D’Elia (who will direct the premiere).

“John is absolutely perfect for this role and we are thrilled that he’ll bring his incredible talent and heart to this project,” sayid Agnes Chu, Disney+’s senior VP of content, in a statement. “Disney has long been known for our aspirational sports stories, and we are so proud to be working with David and Dean on a relatable series that both inspires and entertains. It’s a great fit for Disney+.”

Stamos — who most recently co-starred in Season 1 of Netflix’s You — will next be seen playing ‘Chef Louis’ in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! on Nov. 5. Additional TV credits include Necessary Roughness, Galavant, Entourage, Two and A Half Men and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Scream Queens, Glee and Grandfathered.