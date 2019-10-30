Chicago Fire: Monica Raymund to Return, Reigniting 'Dawsey' Sparks

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Stars Ponder 'Stellaride' Marriage, Tease a Possible Job Change

Chicago Fire Stars Ponder 'Stellaride' Marriage, Tease a Possible Job Change Chicago Fire Stars Ponder Casey and Brett's 'Simmering' Potential Romance

Sounds like Casey’s love life might be getting a lot more complicated on Chicago Fire: Monica Raymund will reprise her role as the firefighter’s ex-wife Gabby Dawson later this fall, EW.com reports.

Raymund will appear in the midseason finale, airing Nov. 20, when Dawson returns to the Windy City to raise money for her aid organization. While in town, she visits Firehouse 51 to see the memorial for fallen firefighter Otis and to reconnect with her friends/colleagues, among whom is her former husband Matt Casey. When viewers last saw Dawson in the Season 7 premiere, she asked Casey to move with her to Puerto Rico, where she was aiding hurricane relief efforts, but he declined the invitation. The two later filed for divorce.

“Fans can expect sparks to fly from the Dawson and Casey reunion,” Raymund tells EW.com. “Dawson and Casey will always have an unbreakable bond, and their love is a special love that I think will forever stay alive. The fans don’t want to miss this episode — we get to seep Dawson and Casey’s love in a new light.”

Returning to the NBC drama was “a homecoming for me,” Raymund adds. “The cast of Chicago Fire will always be my family, and it was so wonderful to work with them again. It was such a positive experience returning to the family, and I’m so happy and grateful for a chance to work with all of them again!”

Raymund next headlines the upcoming LGBT-themed Starz drama Hightown, playing a hard-partying lesbian and National Marine Fisheries Services officer who finds a body washed up on the beach. Her obsession with solving the murder puts her and her sobriety in danger.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.