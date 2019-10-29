Rick and Morty to Stream on HBO Max

HBO Max’s large content library continues to grow: The upcoming streamer has acquired the streaming rights to the Adult Swim animated comedy Rick and Morty, it was announced Tuesday at the WarnerMedia Day.

All three of the Emmy-winning show’s past seasons will be available to watch when the service launches in the U.S. in May 2020. Future seasons will continue to make their debut on Adult Swim before streaming on HBO Max.

Rick and Morty joins an impressive roster at HBO Max, which will also house all episodes of South Park, The Big Bang Theory, Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars at launch, as well as all of HBO’s programming. Plus, the streaming service has more than 15 original series in the works, including four Adventure Time specials, a Boondocks reboot and a new iteration of Gossip Girl. (Scroll through the attached gallery to view the current development slate.)

Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 episodes — yes, 70 — in May 2018, and after a long wait, Season 4 will finally premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:30/10:30c.

Rick and Morty fans, will you be signing up for HBO Max? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the show’s new streaming home.