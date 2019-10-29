Little Mermaid Live!: Listen to Clips of 'Under the Sea' and More Iconic Songs

With exactly one week until the curtain rises on The Little Mermaid Live! (Nov. 5, 8/7c), ABC has released a new collection of behind-the-scenes videos offering first listens of the musical’s biggest numbers.

In the videos posted to Instagram on Monday night, we’re given samples of show stoppers (from both the original movie and Broadway musical) like “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Her Voice,” “Les Poissons” and, of course, “Part of Your World.” Enjoy:

ABC is describing the event as a “never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken.”

The cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho (Rise) as Ariel, Queen Latifah (Star) as Ursula, recording artist Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos (Fuller House) as Chef Louis and Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) as Prince Eric. Meanwhile, Amber Riley (Glee) will serve as the night’s emcee. You can click here for a closer look at the cast.

Watch the videos below to hear some of The Little Mermaid Live!’s biggest numbers, then drop a comment with your thoughts. How high are you setting your expectations for the big event?