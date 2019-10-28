Superman & Lois Series in Development at The CW, Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch — Get Details

The CW is looking to “supe” up its slate with a series about the iconic Superman and Lois Lane.

TVLine has learned that Superman & Lois, from Warner Bros. TV, is currently in development and it will follow “the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist” as they “deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.” 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Arrowverse Crossover Photos

Tyler Hoechlin, who originated the role of the Arrowverse’s Superman/Clark Kent on Supergirl, and Elizabeth Tulloch, who made her debut as Lois in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover event, will reprise their roles for the prospective new series. (When last we saw the DC Comics super couple, Clark shared that Lois is pregnant, before they went to live off-world on Argo. But first, Clark crushed a lump of coal into a diamond, Superman III-style, and properly proposed to his baby mama. Hoechlin and Tulloch will both appear in this season’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” five-part crossover.)

Former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing will pen Superman & Lois and serve as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

When TVLine spoke with Grimm alum Tulloch ahead of “Elseworlds,” she said such an offshoot “potentially” could come to fruition, adding: “I think it’ll depend on how [the crossover] is reviewed and a bunch of other external factors that nobody has really that much control over. I know Tyler and I would love to come back and work more together. We fortunately had great chemistry, which is not always a given.”

This Superman & Lois news comes weeks after it was announced that one of Arrow‘s 10 final-season episodes will serve as a backdoor pilot for a Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Juliana Harkavy.

Would you be up, up and… over the moon about a new Superman and Lois series?