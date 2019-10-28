TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Is Aretha's Husband, Dracula Trailer and More

Timeless vet Malcolm Barrett is getting hitched to one of music’s biggest icons: The actor will co-star in National Geographic’s Aretha Franklin installment of the anthology series Genius as the singer’s first husband and business manager Ted White.

Also joining the cast are Patrice Covington (Broadway’s The Color Purple) and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll) as Aretha’s sisters Erma and Carolyn, Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals) as Ruth Bowen, the head of a successful black-owned agency, and Sanai Victoria (No Good Nick) as young Aretha.

Genius: Aretha, starring Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as the legendary singer, will premiere in spring 2020.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fresh Off the Boat has tapped Bollywood star Preity Zinta and Indian actor-comedian Vir Das (Whiskey Cavalier) to guest-star in an upcoming episode that will serve as the template for a potential spinoff about an Indian family, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Resident) will recur on Nancy Drew as Owen, a young real estate mogul who is Ryan Hudson’s business rival, per Deadline. Sparks will also fly between Owen and Nancy — until she learns he may not have an alibi for the night Tiffany Hudson was killed.

* The BBC has unveiled a teaser trailer for Dracula, its forthcoming adaptation of the Bram Stoker novel that will also be available to stream on Netflix. Scroll down for a preview of the three-part series, which stars Claes Bang (The Affair) as the titular vampire:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?