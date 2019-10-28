Dynasty Casts Elaine Hendrix as the New Alexis Carrington in Season 3

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Recap: James Olsen Says Goodbye to National City

Dynasty is getting the band back together. Elaine Hendrix, who co-starred opposite Elizabeth Gillies on FX’s Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, is stepping into the role of Alexis Carrington, TVLine has learned.

This makes Hendrix the third actress to portray the iconic character on The CW’s Dynasty reboot. Nicollette Sheridan originated the role midway through Season 1, with Gillies (via the magic of plastic surgery) temporarily taking over in Season 2, following Sheridan’s abrupt exit.

According to the network, “Alexis is back in Atlanta, with a new look, a new man, and plenty of scores to settle” in Season 3, though an exact date for the character’s return is not yet known.

In addition to Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Hendrix’s previous small-screen credits include roles on Proven Innocent, Anger Management, Mistresses and Maron. And lest you doubt her ability to play a conniving mother-type, let us remind you that she once terrorized Lindsay Lohan in the 1998 Parent Trap remake.

Hendrix is one of several new series regulars this season. Last month, TVLine confirmed that Adam Huber (Liam), Michael Michele (Dominique), Sam Underwood (Adam) and Daniella Alonso (Cristal) all received promotions during the summer hiatus.

Your thoughts on Hendrix as Dynasty‘s new Alexis? Drop ’em in a comment below.