9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Can Maddie Conquer Her Trauma Before She Crosses a Line?

RELATED STORIES The Simpsons First Look: The Russo Brothers Declare War Against Bart

The Simpsons First Look: The Russo Brothers Declare War Against Bart The Moodys: Denis Leary Demands Christmas Cheer in First Fox Promo

Doug may be six feet under, but Maddie’s troubled past is still shaping her uncertain future, and 9-1-1 executive producer Tim Minear has three words for fans worried about Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s character: “You should be.”

“What we didn’t want to do is say that everything was tied up in a neat bow,” Minear tells TVLine of Maddie’s history with her abusive ex. “We didn’t want to pretend that Maddie’s trauma is suddenly over. Her trauma is not over. She dealt with her abuse, and she took control back, but she’s got some PTSD.”

Fortunately, Minear says there is a light at the end of the tunnel, assuming Maddie is willing and able to put in the work: “One thing she hasn’t dealt with is the fact that she ended her husband’s life,” he explains. “It was in self-defense, but that is a very traumatic thing. When you actually have to fight for your own life by taking the life of someone you loved at one time who’s now threatening you. That’s the thing she needs to face.”

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c) in which Maddie continues to befriend her new trainer, whom she suspects is being abused by her husband. We’d say we hope she doesn’t take things too far, but considering she almost ran the guy over with her car last week, it might be too late for that.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Maddie’s meddling, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.