Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 Ties Season High, Magnum P.I. Also Rises

Hawaii Five-0‘s Halloween episode scared up 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating opposite Game 3 of the World Series, ticking up to match its season high in the demo as well as lead all of Friday night’s non-sports fare in that measure. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Continuing CBS’ night, Magnum P.I. (5.9 mil/0.6) also ticked up, while Blue Bloods (6.9 mil/0.6) was steady.

Elsewhere….

FOX | World Series coverage (11.7 mil/2.6) ticked down from the fast nationals for Wednesday’s Game 2.

THE CW | Charmed (770K/0.2) and Dynasty (480K/0.1) each added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.6 mil/0.5) rebounded from last week’s series low.

ABC | American Housewife (3.3 mil/0.6) and Fresh Off the Boat (2.4 mil/0.5) were steady.

