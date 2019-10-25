Ratings: Will & Grace Improves NBC Time Slot (Whew!), #TGIT Lineup Rises

Will & Grace opened its final season on Thursday with 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, marking revival lows but nonetheless improving on Sunnyside‘s broadcast average (1.4 mil/0.3) to give NBC its best numbers in the time slot since late March.

Lead-out SVU (3.6 mil/0.7) in turn ticked up to a best-since-premiere audience while also rising a tenth in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening NBC’s night, Superstore (2.9 mil/0.8), Perfect Harmony (2.1 mil/0.4) and The Good Place (1.9 mil/0.6) were all steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Thursday Night Football (10.3 mil/2.9) is right on par with last week’s fast nationals.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.25 mil/0.3) was steady, while Legacies (883K/0.2) dipped.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.1 mil/1.3) and How to Get Away With Murder (2.4 mil/0.5) both rebounded from series lows, while A Million Little Things (4.4 mil/0.9) rose two tenths in the demo to a best-since-premiere rating.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.5 mil/1.1) and The Unicorn (5.9 mil/0.8) both ticked up, with the former hitting a season high in total audience. Mom (6.4 mil/0.8) and Carol’s Second Act (5.1 mil/0.7) held steady, with the former hitting a season high in total audience, while the recently renewed Evil (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped to season lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.