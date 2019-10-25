The Moodys: Denis Leary Demands Christmas Cheer in First Fox Promo

RELATED STORIES The Moodys: Fox's Christmas Miniseries Reveals First Photo, Sets Premiere Date

It’s almost that time of year again: time to pretend like you enjoy spending time with your family, or else.

Fox’s three-night event series The Moodys stars Denis Leary (Rescue Me) as the patriarch of a fractured family that gathers together in Chicago to celebrate the holidays. In the first promo — which you can watch above — Leary and Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) welcome home their three adult kids, played by Francois Arnaud (Midnight, Texas), Jay Baruchel (Man Seeking Woman) and Chelsea Frei (Sideswiped)… but they’re not exactly eager to hang around and trim the Christmas tree and sing carols.

So dear old Dad sits them down and orders them to put on a happy face and find a little Christmas cheer, “and you’re going to do it all while acting really, really festive. Festive! With a capital F!” Yeah, we’ve seen The Ref, so we don’t recommend messing with Denis Leary around the holidays.

The Moodys debuts Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c on Fox, and continues Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10, both at 9/8c as well. Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at the festive (sorry, Festive!) holiday fun, and then hit the comments below and share your first impressions.