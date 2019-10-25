TVLine Items: Disney+'s Puppet Talk Show, gen:LOCK Renewed and More

Disney+ is entering the talk show fray… with an extraterrestrial! The streaming service has given a series order to the Jim Henson Company puppet talk show Earth to Nedon, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the half-hour program, Ned, a blue-skinned alien, and his lieutenant Cornelius are sent to scout Earth for an eventual invasion, but they instead become obsessed with popular culture. Now the two of them interview real-life celebrity guests from their spaceship in hopes of producing the ultimate talk show.

Disney+ launches Tuesday, Nov. 12; Earth to Nedon does not yet have a premiere date.

* HBO Max has picked up the Rooster Teeth animated series gen:LOCK, featuring the voice of Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), for Season 2. The show is set during a technologically driven world war in a near-future dystopia, and also includes voice cast members Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Jessica Jones, Dr. Who) and Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).

* HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to Full Bloom, a reality competition series featuring budding florists.

* PBS NewsHour and Politico will host the sixth Democratic presidential debate, to be held Dec. 19 at the University of California in Los Angeles. It will air live on PBS and be streamed online via the two hosts’ digital platforms.

* Comedy Central has given an eight-episode digital series order — as well as a linear pilot order — for Loafy, an animated comedy about a weed-dealing manatee (voiced by SNL vet Bobby Moynihan) who runs a drug empire from his water tank at a sketchy zoo.

* The ABC holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas, starring Lea Michele (Glee) and Charles Michael Davis (The Originals, Younger), will premiere Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9/8c.

