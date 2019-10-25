Anthony Bourdain Documentary in the Works, Will Air on CNN and HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Amy Schumer HBO Max Documentary to Chronicle Her Life on Tour Amidst 'Extraordinarily Difficult' Pregnancy

CNN and HBO Max are cooking up a profile of a beloved TV chef: A feature-length documentary about Anthony Bourdain is in development, TVLine has learned, and will air on CNN and stream on HBO Max following a theatrical run.

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 20 Feet From Stardom) will direct and produce the untitled project, which will be distributed theatrically by Focus Features. The film will chronicle the life of Bourdain, from renowned chef to tell-all book author to TV host, with his estate providing family photos, home movies and more.

“It requires a filmmaker as expert and prolific as Morgan Neville to capture the essence of a raconteur and world explorer like Anthony Bourdain,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “We are honored to partner with CNN Films and Focus Features on this project that is so close to all of our hearts and give viewers the opportunity to celebrate his legacy.”

Prior to his death by suicide last year, Bourdain hosted CNN’s food-focused travel series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, starting in 2013. He also hosted Travel Channel’s Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and appeared often as a guest judge on Bravo’s Top Chef.