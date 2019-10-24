Ratings: World Series Steady With Game 2, Survivor Leads the Rest

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Scheduling Hits & Misses: Masked Singer's Lousy Leadout and More

Fox’s World Series coverage on Wednesday night drew 11.8 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, on par with the fast nationals for both Game 1 of the Nationals/Astros match-up and last year’s Dodgers/Red Sox Game 2.

Elsewhere on the night….

CBS | Survivor (6.8 mil/1.3) dipped week-to-week but led the night’s non-sports fare in the demo. SEAL Team (4.6 mil/0.7) and SWAT (3.8 mil/0.6) both are eying upticks.

NBC | Compared to their pre-crossover event outings, Chicago Med (7.7 mil/1.2) is up a tenth while Fire (7.8 mil/1.2) and P.D. (6.7 mil/1.1) were steady.

THE CW | Riverdale (910K/0.3) ticked up, Nancy Drew (810K/0.2) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.9 mil/0.9), Schooled (3.2 mil/0.7) and Single Parents (leading out of a Modern Family rerun with 2.5 mil/0.6) all ticked down.

