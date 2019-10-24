The Good Place Sneak Peek: Eleanor Announces an 'Earth Day' Getaway

RELATED STORIES The Good Place Recap: Do We Sense a Demon in Our Midst?

The Good Place Recap: Do We Sense a Demon in Our Midst? Good Place Recap: Aloha Darkness, My Old Friend — Plus, Is [Spoiler] Back?

What can you give to a Good Place resident that has literally anything at their fingertips? A taste of being back on Earth, of course.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s The Good Place (NBC, 9/8c), in which Eleanor announces to the neighborhood that Janet is unavailable due to “routine system maintenance.” (John theorizes that she’s actually getting an eye lift and an ear tuck… and Chidi responds with the most hilariously polite groan we’ve heard in any timeline.) But Eleanor does have an alternative plan: a so-called “Earth day” — “Yes, we know that’s a thing on Earth, but what are they gonna do? Sue us?” — where the residents can experience the things they loved to do while alive.

Eleanor hands out “lo-fi” activities like knitting and gardening to the other folks, but for the four humans involved in the experiment, she’s sending them off on a lake house vacation complete with swimming and waterskiing. Of course, this is just a ploy to get the four of them together in hopes of helping them evolve. But for a certified jerk like Brent, that’s a mighty steep hill to climb: He yells out, “Suck it, gardeners!” when he hears where he’s headed. Yeesh.

Press PLAY above for a Good Place sneak peek, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts on the final season so far.